United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,800 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 3.2% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $66,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of URI traded down $8.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $628.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,685. The company has a fifty day moving average of $679.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

