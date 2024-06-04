United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Raised by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after buying an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,634,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $631.20. The company had a trading volume of 706,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $679.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

