UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $190,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,295. The company has a market cap of $465.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $489.82 and its 200-day moving average is $508.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.75.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

