UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,107. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.82 and its 200-day moving average is $508.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

