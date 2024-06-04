UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 1.1%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $504.99 and last traded at $502.69. Approximately 781,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,175,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.