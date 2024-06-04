Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,880 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.65% of Universal Insurance worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 250.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 242,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of UVE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 39,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,303. The firm has a market cap of $551.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,331 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVE

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.