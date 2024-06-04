US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 122,631 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.89.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
