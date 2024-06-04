US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 122,631 shares.The stock last traded at $49.91 and had previously closed at $49.89.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 1,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,063 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

