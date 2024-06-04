USDX [Kava] 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $295,802.69 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.73 million and $295,802.69 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

