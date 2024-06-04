Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 9191156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

