Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

