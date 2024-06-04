Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VEU stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 791,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

