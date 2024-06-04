Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VYM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. 586,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

