Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

