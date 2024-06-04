Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.78. The company had a trading volume of 442,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,958. The stock has a market cap of $389.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

