Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $101,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,796,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $159.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

