Varenne Capital Partners Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.8% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.71. The company had a trading volume of 505,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,937 shares of company stock worth $31,631,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

