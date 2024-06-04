Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

