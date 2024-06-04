Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.