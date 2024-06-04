Velas Price Hits $0.0136 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $35.41 million and approximately $812,688.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,597,351,346 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

