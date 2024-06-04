VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $174.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $227.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

