VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,063,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.78% of VICI Properties worth $257,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. 5,194,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,602. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

