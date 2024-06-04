Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $23.34

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $22.69. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 308,007 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $18,645,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $11,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 328,860 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $5,330,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

