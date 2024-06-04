Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.15. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $498.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

