WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 3.6% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 25,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 99,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKME

WalkMe Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $816.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.