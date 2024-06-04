WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 3.6% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 25,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 99,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKME
WalkMe Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WalkMe
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.