Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.07. 3,126,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,395,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.