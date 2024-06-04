Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.2%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.63 and last traded at $102.54. Approximately 2,078,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,697,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 532,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

