Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,260 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after acquiring an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,508 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 947,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 21,682,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,206,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

