Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 86.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

