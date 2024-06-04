Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,640 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.3% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,261,372 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

