Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,036,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,163,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 276,014 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 222,671 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 78.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 383,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 112,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Invesco Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

