Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $42,122,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $305.60. 951,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,093. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

