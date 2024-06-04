Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,993. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

