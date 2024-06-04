Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,196. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.