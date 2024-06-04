Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 5,671,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,692. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.