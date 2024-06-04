Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.17. The company had a trading volume of 235,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

