Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 1,018,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

