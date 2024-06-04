Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 21,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.90. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.16.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

