Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VO traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $241.92. 280,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,156. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

