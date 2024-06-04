Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 2.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $63,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Welltower stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. 3,030,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

