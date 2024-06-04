WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.13. 151,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 362,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 364.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,026,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,466 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 908,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,632 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

