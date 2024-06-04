Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $166.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $174.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after acquiring an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,590,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

