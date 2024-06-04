World Mobile Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $183.92 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $183.92 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00050305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000942 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

