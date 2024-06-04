Wormhole (W) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $137.56 Million

Wormhole (W) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $137.56 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wormhole has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.68533773 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $132,448,740.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

