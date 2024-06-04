Wrapped AVAX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.31 Million (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $188.37 million and $18.31 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for $35.51 or 0.00050633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,304,710 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,311,825.72925181. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 34.92479527 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1075 active market(s) with $20,004,435.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

