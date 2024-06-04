Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $104.95 million and $2.49 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 955,303,733 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 955,199,251.6513089. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.10840513 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $2,507,198.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

