Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Oppenheimer

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of XYL opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

