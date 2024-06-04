Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 204200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$105.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.20.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.10 million. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%. Equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6779661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

