Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.41. Zai Lab shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 84,038 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLAB

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock worth $421,808. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.