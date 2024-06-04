Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.49. 2,142,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,587. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.