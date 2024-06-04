Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $116,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after buying an additional 91,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,367,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,487. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

