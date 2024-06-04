Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zoetis by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,878 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.88. 1,304,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,314. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.